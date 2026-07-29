Israeli prime minister says talks reflected 'full partnership' and focused on preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons

Netanyahu hails Trump meeting, cites ‘shared goal’ on Iran Israeli prime minister says talks reflected 'full partnership' and focused on preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday hailed his meeting with US President Donald Trump, citing a “shared goal” of preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

In remarks published by Israeli media after the meeting, Netanyahu described the talks as successful and said they reflected "full partnership" and "mutual support" between the two governments.

He said both sides shared the goal of ensuring that Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons, along with other common objectives.

Netanyahu said senior officials from both countries participated in the meeting, which also provided an opportunity to exchange ideas and coordinate steps concerning Israel's security and future.

Trump hosted Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday for their eighth face-to-face meeting since the US president returned to office.

Netanyahu arrived at the West Wing at 10.57 am local time (1457GMT), and the closed-door meeting lasted about 90 minutes.