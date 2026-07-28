Task Force Talon Synapse to launch in Abu Dhabi focusing on regional security monitoring, infrastructure protection, CENTCOM says

US, UAE to establish military artificial intelligence task force Task Force Talon Synapse to launch in Abu Dhabi focusing on regional security monitoring, infrastructure protection, CENTCOM says

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced an agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday to create the first bilateral task force dedicated to accelerating the development of military artificial intelligence (AI).

“The US-UAE task force, named Task Force Talon Synapse, is scheduled to formally launch in the coming weeks,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

Based in Abu Dhabi, the team will comprise approximately 20 experts in AI, cybersecurity, and data from both nations.

The initiative aims to integrate applications for intelligence support, the protection of critical infrastructure and monitoring the regional security environment.

CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper characterized the agreement as a "historic milestone," noting that it will rapidly deliver AI advancements to warfighters. He emphasized that the partnership with the UAE will "foster innovation at speed and scale."