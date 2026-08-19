Band alleges film’s expansion into merchandise and live concerts sows confusion with its long-established trademark

Christian metal band Demon Hunter sues Netflix over ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ name Band alleges film’s expansion into merchandise and live concerts sows confusion with its long-established trademark

US Christian metal band Demon Hunter has sued Netflix and concert promoter AEG Presents, alleging that the hit animated film KPop Demon Hunters infringes its trademark and is creating confusion among consumers.

The complaint was filed Tuesday by Hyde Lane Inc., the company operating as Demon Hunter, in the US District Court for the Central District of California. It names Netflix, Netflix Studios, and AEG Presents as defendants.

According to the federal court docket, the lawsuit alleges trademark infringement, false designation of origin, and unfair competition.

Demon Hunter, which has released music and toured for about 25 years, argues that Netflix’s use of the KPop Demon Hunters name has expanded beyond the 2025 film to include a soundtrack, merchandise, and live entertainment.

Netflix and AEG Presents announced plans in May for a global concert tour based on the film, with cities, dates, and ticketing details expected to be disclosed later.

“In short, in just a year’s time, defendants have taken step after step to move into almost complete overlap with the goods and services offered by Hyde Lane under the Demon Hunter mark,” the lawsuit says.

Hyde Lane holds a US federal trademark registration for Demon Hunter covering live performances by a musical band. The registration was granted in 2014 and lists the mark’s first commercial use as 2001.

Claim of consumer confusion

The company claims Netflix and AEG’s greater market reach could lead consumers to believe the band is affiliated with, sponsored by, or derived from the film franchise.

As alleged evidence of confusion, the complaint includes an email from a customer who said they had spent $500 on tickets for a Demon Hunter concert in Albany, New York, believing they were buying tickets to a child-friendly KPop Demon Hunters performance for their 5- and 6-year-old daughters.

The customer reportedly asked the band for a refund after realizing the mistake.

Hyde Lane is seeking a jury trial, an injunction restricting the allegedly infringing use of the name, Netflix’s profits associated with the disputed branding, damages, and legal fees.

KPop Demon Hunters, which follows a fictional K-pop girl group that secretly fights supernatural forces, was released in June 2025. Netflix says the film has received more than 500 million views, making it the platform’s most popular movie.

Netflix and AEG Presents had not publicly responded to the allegations as of Wednesday. The case is at an early stage, and the claims have not been tested in court.