US president says situation concerning Iran ‘is so good,’ adds Washington has ‘complete control’ of Strait of Hormuz

Trump says negotiations with Iran could resume ‘maybe at some point’ US president says situation concerning Iran ‘is so good,’ adds Washington has ‘complete control’ of Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that negotiations with Iran for a deal to cease hostilities could resume “maybe at some point,” also reiterating his assertion that the US has “complete control” of the Strait of Hormuz.

“Right now, I think the situation is so good,” Trump told reporters when asked about the Iran war, adding that the talks could resume “maybe at some point.”

Turning to Iran having a nuclear weapons capability, he said: “They have to get rid of completely. They have to get rid of no nuclear weapon. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. You know why? Cause they'd use it, and we're not going to let them use it. So Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and they won't.”

He said that “we have possession, complete control of the Strait (of Hormuz). I mean, outside of nuisance value, and there is nuisance value when they shoot a drone every once in a while.”

Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending the war and paving the way for a broader agreement, but the arrangement later broke down amid mutual accusations of violations and renewed hostilities.

Diplomatic efforts have since failed to produce a breakthrough on reopening the Strait of Hormuz or resuming negotiations toward a broader agreement.