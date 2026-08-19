Trump says negotiations with Iran could resume ‘maybe at some point’

Berk Kutay Gokmen
19 August 2026•Update: 19 August 2026
US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that negotiations with Iran for a deal to cease hostilities could resume “maybe at some point,” also reiterating his assertion that the US has “complete control” of the Strait of Hormuz.
“Right now, I think the situation is so good,” Trump told reporters when asked about the Iran war, adding that the talks could resume “maybe at some point.”
Turning to Iran having a nuclear weapons capability, he said: “They have to get rid of completely. They have to get rid of no nuclear weapon. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. You know why? Cause they'd use it, and we're not going to let them use it. So Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and they won't.”
He said that “we have possession, complete control of the Strait (of Hormuz). I mean, outside of nuisance value, and there is nuisance value when they shoot a drone every once in a while.”
Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending the war and paving the way for a broader agreement, but the arrangement later broke down amid mutual accusations of violations and renewed hostilities.
Diplomatic efforts have since failed to produce a breakthrough on reopening the Strait of Hormuz or resuming negotiations toward a broader agreement.