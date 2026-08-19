Canadian police warn 2 Sikhs their lives are threatened Men in danger due to involvement in separatist movement

Canadian police have issued warnings to two Sikh activists that they are in danger because of their support for a separatist state in India, according to media reports Wednesday.

Inderjeet Singh Gosal of Caledon, Ontario, and Manjinder Singh from Abbotsford, British Columbia, each received a “duty to warn” letter from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) stating there are imminent threats against their lives.

“You may be putting yourself at risk if you spend time in any residence, vehicle or location frequented by those who engage in a criminal lifestyle,” said the letter, obtained by the Canadian Press.

The letter also said that the families of the men are not under threat; however, they could suffer injury or death during attempts to kill the pair.

The men are involved in forming a breakaway Sikh state of Khalistan in India. Referendums are planned globally in Sikh communities on the issue, although the votes have no legal status.

Gosal told the media outlet earlier this week that a referendum is still planned for October in Edmonton, Alberta, and he personally will carry on as usual despite the threat.

“It wouldn’t abide by what I stand for, and running and hiding is not what I do,” he said.

The letter encouraged the men to tick yes or no to indicate that they understood the message. It also said that they have to want police assistance.

“If you do not want police assistance, we suggest you take appropriate and legal precautions for yourself, family and friends,” it said.

A Canadian-Sikh involved in the separatist movement was gunned down in 2023 in Surrey, British Columbia.