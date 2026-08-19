Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as Qatar’s top diplomat, is greeted upon his arrival by Saudi deputy foreign minister

Qatari prime minister arrives in Saudi Arabia for official visit Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as Qatar’s top diplomat, is greeted upon his arrival by Saudi deputy foreign minister

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday as part of a state visit to Saudi Arabia.

According to a Saudi Foreign Ministry statement, Sheikh Mohammed – who also serves as Qatar’s foreign minister – was welcomed by Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khereiji upon his arrival in the country.

The statement did not provide any details regarding the visit’s duration or its agenda.

The visit by the Qatari leader comes amid unprecedented regional tensions related to the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States, of which Saudi Arabia is a longstanding ally.