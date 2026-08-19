Forsa survey shows 79% of Germans view the economy as a major problem 15 months into Chancellor Merz’s government, far ahead of migration or other issues

Germans see economy as top problem: Poll Forsa survey shows 79% of Germans view the economy as a major problem 15 months into Chancellor Merz’s government, far ahead of migration or other issues

Nearly four in five Germans name the economy as one of the country’s biggest problems, according to a new poll by the Forsa institute.

Fifteen months into Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government, 79% of respondents listed the economic situation as their top concern — well ahead of migration, climate change, or security risks tied to wars abroad.

The survey also found a clear gap between voters’ priorities and the political debate in Berlin: 84% of those polled believe parties are failing to address people’s real problems.

Discontent with politicians and political parties ranked as the second-biggest concern, cited by 50% of respondents. Forty-two percent named the social security system as a major problem.

Only 17% listed immigration as a major concern, followed by fears over the rise of right-wing extremism at 14%, problems in the education system at 11%, and climate change and risks linked to global wars at 10% each.

In the latest Forsa party preference poll, the far-right Alternative for Germany remained clearly ahead with 28%, seven points ahead of Merz’s conservative CDU/CSU bloc. The center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), the conservatives’ coalition partner, stood at 12%. The opposition Greens polled at 16% and the Left Party at 12%. The liberal Free Democrats remained at 4%, below the threshold for parliamentary representation.