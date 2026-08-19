Water level reaches 404.45 meters above sea level, breaking previous record of 405.46 meters set in 1952

Swiss Lake Zurich hits record low as drought disrupts ferries, water sports Water level reaches 404.45 meters above sea level, breaking previous record of 405.46 meters set in 1952

Lake Zurich in Switzerland has fallen to its lowest recorded level as prolonged drought disrupts transport, boating and water sports around the lake.

The water level reached 404.45 meters above sea level at the federal government’s measuring station at Zurichhorn, breaking the previous record of 405.46 meters set in 1952, according to a report by SWI.

Measurements have been recorded since 1951.

Lake Zurich’s water level falls more slowly than that of Lake Constance because the outflow can be regulated. But the prolonged dry spell has now left parts of the lake visibly depleted.

The Horgen-Meilen ferry has stopped carrying heavy goods vehicles, while sports cars and other vehicles with low ground clearance are also being refused.

“The lower the water level, the steeper the transition between the ramp and the ferry becomes,” the Lake Zurich Ferry said on its website.

Recent research by the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC) said drought conditions remained “stable and critical” across most of Europe in July and had deteriorated in central-western areas, including France, southern Germany, Hungary, Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

From the Rhine and Loire to the Po, Danube and Tisza, prolonged rainfall deficits and successive heat waves have pushed river levels to critical lows, disrupting fuel deliveries, industrial transport, irrigation and electricity generation.