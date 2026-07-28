Ukraine rejects Iraqi claim linking it to attacks on government facilities Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al-Aboudi claims ‘cells belonging to Ukraine’ carried out bombings targeting government facilities

Ukraine on Tuesday rejected allegations by Iraq’s national security adviser that “cells belonging to Ukraine” were behind attacks on government facilities, calling the claims “baseless and unsubstantiated.”

The statement came after Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al-Aboudi claimed in remarks to Dijlah TV that “cells belonging to Ukraine” had carried out bombings targeting government facilities, though he said further investigation was needed.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the US social media platform Facebook that no evidence had been presented to support the accusations, noting that al-Aboudi himself had acknowledged the lack of proof.

“There are no facts or evidence of such accusations, which the Iraqi official himself admitted in his interview,” the ministry said.

It added that Iraq had not raised any concerns with Kyiv through diplomatic channels.

“If the accusations had any basis, it would be logical to imagine such a form of communication. Instead, the Ukrainian side learned about the accusations against it from live television,” the statement said.

The ministry called the allegations “unacceptable and irresponsible,” warning that they could harm bilateral relations between the two countries.

“Ukraine consistently considers the Republic of Iraq as an important partner in the Middle East and consistently advocates for the development of mutually beneficial political, economic and humanitarian cooperation,” the statement said.

It also said the claims echoed “Russian propaganda” narratives aimed at discrediting Ukraine and undermining its relations with Middle Eastern countries, urging Iraqi authorities to prevent the spread of what it described as disinformation.