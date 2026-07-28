Kremlin spokesman says Americans have not abandoned Ukrainian track but are preoccupied with more priority problems

Kremlin accuses Ukraine of attacking Germany, Kazakhstan, Iran Kremlin spokesman says Americans have not abandoned Ukrainian track but are preoccupied with more priority problems

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday accused Ukraine of attacking Germany, Kazakhstan, and Iran.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said Ukraine has been escalating operations beyond its borders.

"We see that the Kyiv regime continues its terrorist activity. And if we look retrospectively, the Kyiv regime is constantly expanding the geography of its terrorist activity," he stated.

The official cited the 2022 explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which he attributed to Ukraine, calling it a "terrorist attack" against Germany, a drone attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), in which Kazakhstan is a shareholder, and another attack on an Iranian vessel in the Caspian Sea, characterizing it as an assault on Iran.

US diplomacy to end war

Turning to the US diplomatic efforts aimed to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Peskov said Washington has not requested a telephone conversation between President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin amid the visit of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington.

"So far, there is no request for a phone call," Peskov said.

The spokesman noted that while the Americans have not abandoned the "Ukrainian track," they are currently preoccupied with "much more priority problems that need to be solved."

He confirmed, however, that contacts regarding Ukraine continue on a working level.

Commenting on Putin's phone talk with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Peskov disclosed that a timeline for Armenia's proposed referendum on joining the EU was not mentioned during that conversation.

"No, no exact dates were named. However, the need for the earliest possible holding of such a referendum was stressed during the conversation. This is very important," he said.

Wildberries attacks

On the domestic front, Peskov lauded the decision by Russian online retailer Wildberries to compensate sellers who suffered losses due to recent Ukrainian drone attacks on its warehouses.

The company's facilities in the Moscow and Tambov regions, Krasnodar and Stavropol territories, St. Petersburg, the Leningrad region, and Crimea were targeted by Ukrainian drones between July 18 and 24.

"You know that the company rather unprecedentedly announced a decision to provide such assistance to sellers and those who had their goods in the warehouses, although de jure the company had no such obligation. This, of course, deserves the highest praise," he said.

When asked whether the state would provide assistance to the company, Peskov noted that the situation is being monitored by the government.

"Dialogue is ongoing there, but no specific decisions have been made on this matter yet," he said.