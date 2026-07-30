Quinnipiac survey shows 58% disapprove of president's job performance while 60% oppose US military action against Iran

Trump's approval hits new low as majority oppose US military action against Iran: Poll Quinnipiac survey shows 58% disapprove of president's job performance while 60% oppose US military action against Iran

US President Donald Trump's approval rating has fallen to an all-time low in a new Quinnipiac University national poll released Wednesday, with voters expressing growing opposition to the US military action against Iran.

The survey found that 32% of registered voters approve of Trump’s job performance, while 58% disapprove.

A majority of voters, 60%, said they oppose the US military action against Iran, while 34% support it.

Opposition was highest among Democrats at 89% and independents at 69%, while 74% of Republicans backed the military action against Iran.

The survey showed 74% of voters oppose sending US ground troops into Iran, compared with 19% who support such a move.

More than half of voters, 55%, said they believe the military action will last about a year or longer, while 35% expect it to continue beyond a year.

The poll also found 54% of voters believe the US is not winning the war with Iran, while 36% said it is winning.

Trump's ratings were also negative on the economy, foreign policy, trade and immigration.

Only 34% approved of his handling of the economy, while 62% disapproved.

While 59% of voters said the economy is getting worse, 49% said they are financially worse off than they were a year ago.

On immigration, 40% approved of Trump’s handling of the issue, while 57% disapproved.

The poll surveyed 963 registered voters nationwide from July 23 to 27​​​​​.