FBI conducts raids in Southern California as part of probes into corruption, foreign influence: Report Agents execute search warrants on local political figures, Chinese-language media company

The FBI conducted a series of sweeping raids this week across Southern California as part of investigations into alleged public corruption and foreign influence, including searching the offices of local political figures and a Chinese-language media company, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

The Times documented that federal agents executed warrants Tuesday, searching the homes and offices of a San Bernardino County supervisor, an Ontario City Council member and the offices of EDI Media, a Chinese-US media producer based out of West Covina. The FBI also raided a Beverly Hills mansion owned by a Chinese family and obtained records at Ontario International Airport.

FBI officials confirmed the search warrant addresses to the Times but did not name the individuals subject to the searches, saying "the affidavits for the warrants are under seal" and no one was arrested.

However, the Times report revealed that federal agents searched properties connected to San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman, Ontario Councilmember Alan Wapner, attorney Frank Lizarraga and the home of James Su, chief executive of EDI Media, and his office in West Covina.

Su donated $500 to the campaign of the former Arcadia mayor, Eileen Wang, on Oct. 10, 2022.

Wang pleaded guilty in May to accusations that she was directed by the Chinese government to promote propaganda in the United States. According to the Times, authorities alleged that she helped run a website called US News Center that branded itself as a news source for Chinese Americans and "executed directives" from the Chinese government.

It is unclear whether Su's donation to Wang is part of the probe, but Wang is now awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to the charges.

According to the report, prosecutors have painted Wang's case as "part of a wider scheme to influence local politics around the nation and the Chinese population here."

While the FBI and the US Attorney's Office did not comment on the raids or the reasons for the investigations, the Times reported that the sweeps come amid "deepening federal investigations into allegations of connections between local government officials and agents of the Chinese government."

In April, the FBI also searched Lancaster City Hall and the homes of two members of the city council but did not reveal details of the investigation, according to the report.

A source who reviewed a warrant told the Times that it "sought communications between city officials and the Chinese auto manufacturer BYD," which runs a major bus manufacturing facility in the city. That investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made.

