Electricity cut to Turmus Ayya and 2 neighboring villages during army raid, local sources say

Israeli army cuts power to 3 West Bank communities by targeting main transformer Electricity cut to Turmus Ayya and 2 neighboring villages during army raid, local sources say

The Israeli army cut electricity to three Palestinian communities northeast of Ramallah on Wednesday after targeting the main power transformer during a raid on the occupied West Bank town of Turmus Ayya, according to local sources.

Sources told Anadolu that Israeli troops stormed the town, patrolled several neighborhoods and fired live ammunition and tear gas before targeting the main transformer, cutting electricity to Turmus Ayya and the neighboring villages of Abu Falah and Al-Mughayyir.

Maintenance crews were working to restore power to the three communities, the sources said.

Elsewhere in the northern West Bank, Israeli forces raided the village of Burin, south of Nablus, sparking clashes, local sources said.

The sources said troops fired tear gas and stun grenades as military vehicles entered the village.

Israeli occupiers also entered Burin alongside the army raid, attempting to attack a concrete factory on the village’s western outskirts before moving into its eastern area.

Since October 2023, Israeli forces and occupiers have killed at least 1,182 Palestinians in the West Bank, injured thousands and detained around 24,000, according to official Palestinian figures.