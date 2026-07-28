Russia, North Korea review bilateral cooperation in Moscow talks

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko met on Tuesday North Korean Ambassador Sin Hong Chol in Moscow to discuss current issues of bilateral cooperation, the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry said the two sides reviewed "current issues of Russian-Korean cooperation" in the meeting but did not provide further details.

Moscow and Pyongyang have significantly expanded political, military and economic ties over the past two years following the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty in June 2024.