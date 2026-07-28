Besiktas supporters shift their stance as reported financial demands by Mohamed Salah’s agent dampen enthusiasm for proposed move

Besiktas fans cool on Salah move after agent’s reported demands stall deal Besiktas supporters shift their stance as reported financial demands by Mohamed Salah’s agent dampen enthusiasm for proposed move

Besiktas supporters have begun to lose interest in a move for Egyptian star Mohamed Salah after reported financial demands by his agent stalled a potential transfer.

Besiktas moved quickly in the transfer window after appointing Italian coach Vincenzo Italiano, aiming to build a competitive squad for both the Trendyol Super Lig and the UEFA Europa League.

The Black Eagles signed Belgian winger Leandro Trossard, who won the Premier League with Arsenal and reached the UEFA Champions League final. The club also completed the signings of German goalkeeper Alexander Nubel and Türkiye international midfielder Salih Ozcan.

The club later turned its attention to Salah following his departure from Liverpool. Football director Onder Ozen and Italiano agreed on the sporting aspects of the transfer, but the move did not materialize because of the financial demands reportedly made by the player's agent.

Besiktas supporters showed strong backing for Salah during Trossard's signing ceremony at Tupras Stadium, chanting in support of the Egyptian forward and calling for his arrival.

However, after reports of the agent's financial demands emerged, many supporters began expressing reluctance over the transfer.

On social media, fans praised club president Serdal Adali for protecting the club's interests.

Some supporters said they still wanted to see Salah in the black-and-white shirt but argued that "his agent's demands are unacceptable" and that "the club was right to abandon the transfer."