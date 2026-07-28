Turkish, Iraqi foreign ministers discuss energy, security cooperation

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday said that he and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein held wide-ranging talks in Ankara on strengthening bilateral cooperation in energy, trade, transportation, security and regional affairs.

"We are continuing projects that will directly contribute to the peace and security of our peoples, in line with our goal of transforming our borders into an area of regional cooperation and shared development," Fidan said in a post on US social media platform X.

Fidan said he was "very pleased" to host his Iraqi counterpart in the Turkish capital, where the ministers discussed multidimensional cooperation and joint projects.

He described the Development Road Project as "a strategic vision that will place Türkiye and Iraq at the center of regional connectivity and prosperity."

The two ministers also exchanged comprehensive views on regional and international developments, Fidan said.

"We do not see the stability and security of our brotherly Iraq as separate from our own stability and security. We will continue to advance our relations in every field on the basis of mutual trust," he said.