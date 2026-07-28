Türkiye secures stake in Kirkuk oil field under historic energy deal with Iraq: President Erdogan Turkish Petroleum granted partnership in Kirkuk production field, Recep Tayyip Erdogan says, calling agreement ‘historic step’ in bilateral energy cooperation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday that Turkish Petroleum has secured a partnership in Iraq's Kirkuk production field, describing a newly signed agreement as "a historic step" in bilateral energy cooperation.

"Kirkuk production field has been granted to Turkish Petroleum as a partner. The agreement signed today has been a historic step in terms of partnership in the energy sector," Erdogan said during a joint news conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi in Ankara.

Erdogan said he and al-Zaidi exchanged views on regional developments, particularly regarding Iran, Syria and Palestine.

He said Türkiye was ready to provide Iraq with the defense industry products it needs.

"We are striving to ensure that our region is known not for war, terrorism and conflict, but for development, prosperity, peace and stability," Erdogan said.

He added that Türkiye has never viewed Iraq's peace and stability separately from its own because Iraq has been among the countries affected by war and instability.

Erdogan also said the Development Road Project, which aims to connect the Gulf to global markets through Iraq, has become even more important amid current regional developments.

On security, Erdogan said Ankara remains in close dialogue with Iraq to advance its "terror-free Türkiye" process and its vision of a "terror-free region."