Call comes days after Tehran accused Kyiv of attacking an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea

Iranian, Ukrainian foreign ministers hold 1st phone call since vessel attack Call comes days after Tehran accused Kyiv of attacking an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha held a phone conversation on Tuesday, their first since Ukraine’s alleged attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the two chief diplomats spoke by telephone Tuesday afternoon, but did not immediately disclose details of the conversation.

​​​​​​​The call came days after Tehran accused Ukraine of attacking an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, killing one sailor and injuring another. Ukraine has not officially commented on the accusation, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had struck vessels involved in military cargo shipments linked to Iran without identifying any specific ship.