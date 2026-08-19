Cargo ship hit by multiple projectiles off Yemen’s west coast: UKMTO Unmanned vessel sustains damage amounting to ‘a complete constructive loss,’ authorities investigating incident

A cargo ship was struck by multiple unidentified projectiles off Yemen’s western coast, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center said Tuesday.

UKMTO said it received a report of the incident about 40 nautical miles (74 kilometers) southeast of Mokha.

The vessel was unmanned at the time of the incident, but the damage resulted in a “complete constructive loss,” it said.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

UKMTO urged vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

