Preliminary investigation points to deliberate sabotage at pipeline carrying gas from Al-Jabsah plant; no injuries reported

Blast halts gas flow in northeastern Syria, disrupts power generation Preliminary investigation points to deliberate sabotage at pipeline carrying gas from Al-Jabsah plant; no injuries reported

An explosion halted gas flow from the Al-Jabsah gas plant in northeastern Syria on Tuesday, disrupting supplies to several power generation turbines, according to the Syrian Petroleum Company (SPC).

The blast struck the major pipeline around 4 a.m. local time (0100GMT), prompting crews to isolate wells, close safety valves and secure the site.

No workers were injured.

SPC said repair teams were deployed immediately and were working around the clock to restore the pipeline.

The company coordinated with the Syrian Electricity Company to cover the shortfall through available alternatives.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the explosion was caused by a “deliberate act of sabotage,” SPC said.

It added that authorities were continuing their investigation and working to identify those responsible.

The company said it had also begun taking additional measures to strengthen security around oil and gas facilities and transmission pipelines.

Repair work will continue until gas flows through the pipeline resume, it added.

