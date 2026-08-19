Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir advocates targeted killing of dozens of Palestinians in Gaza every night

German vice chancellor calls for serious consideration of EU sanctions against Israeli minister Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir advocates targeted killing of dozens of Palestinians in Gaza every night

German Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil called Tuesday for the European Union to seriously consider imposing sanctions on Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, describing his statements as "inhumane."

In an interview with broadcaster Sat.1, Klingbeil condemned Ben-Gvir’s recent remarks calling for the targeted killing of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and demanded serious consequences for him, Der Spiegel reported.

Klingbeil described Ben-Gvir's behavior as "inhumane." He expressed solidarity with Israel but said he did not stand in solidarity with "such ministers."

Ben-Gvir has called for stepped-up airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and for Israel to kill "30 to 40" Palestinians a day, while also renewing calls to resettle Israelis in the Palestinian enclave at the expense of the indigenous population.

Meanwhile, Franziska Brantner, co-leader of Germany's Green Party, called for an entry ban for Ben-Gvir.

"I urge the German government to impose an entry ban on this man and to advocate for similar sanctions to be imposed at the European level," Brantner told Politico.

On Monday, Jurgen Hardt, foreign policy spokesman for the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) parliamentary group, also called on the EU to impose sanctions on Ben-Gvir over his remarks advocating the killing of dozens of Palestinians in Gaza every night.