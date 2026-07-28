Iraq says it can supply Türkiye with 1M barrels of oil per day Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi confirms figure after talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as neighbors seek closer energy and economic cooperation

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Tuesday said that Iraq could supply up to 1 million barrels of oil per day to Türkiye, highlighting the countries' growing energy partnership during talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

After Erdogan said: "So he says we can supply Türkiye with 1 million barrels of oil per day," al-Zaidi confirmed the figure, replying: “Yes, that's correct, 1 million.”

Speaking at a joint news conference following their meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, al-Zaidi said the two countries are working to deepen bilateral cooperation, particularly in energy, transportation, education, water resources and the Development Road Project.

"Our visit is not merely a matter of protocol, but a sign of strengthening relations that date back centuries," al-Zaidi said.

Al-Zaidi said Iraq seeks "a partnership based on brotherhood," adding that the two countries are working in particular on the Development Road Project, a major infrastructure initiative intended to connect the Gulf with global markets through Iraq.

"Geography has naturally given us two rivers. Now we want a third river. Let this be a river of economy, and that, of course, is the Development Road," he said, describing the project as a symbol of economic cooperation between the two neighboring countries.