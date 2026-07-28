Deputy foreign minister says Tehran ‘will accept no formula’ other than full control of one shipping lane and part of another; warns Strait of Hormuz will remain closed if proposal is rejected

Iran says final Hormuz proposal to Oman requires control of key shipping lanes Deputy foreign minister says Tehran ‘will accept no formula’ other than full control of one shipping lane and part of another; warns Strait of Hormuz will remain closed if proposal is rejected

Iran’s deputy foreign minister said Tuesday that Tehran’s final proposal to Oman on reopening the Strait of Hormuz requires one shipping lane to remain entirely under Iranian control and part of a second lane to be also controlled by Iran.

Speaking on Iranian state television, Kazem Gharibabadi said Oman had proposed a temporary shipping route that would replace the current northern and southern routes through the strait.

He said the Omani proposal envisioned a route with 50% under Iran’s control and 50% under Oman’s control, but Tehran rejected the formula.

“Our proposal is that one shipping lane through the strait must be entirely under Iran’s control, with part of the other lane also under Iranian control. This is our definitive position, and Iran will accept no other formula,” Gharibabadi said.

He added that if Oman does not accept Iran’s proposal, the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed, saying Tehran is also prepared for the possibility of renewed conflict.