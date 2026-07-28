Zelenskyy meets Trump at White House in closed-door meeting Ukrainian president visits Washington to honor late Sen. Lindsey Graham, discuss defense, sanctions, efforts to end war with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met US President Donald Trump on Tuesday in a closed-door meeting as he made a brief visit to Washington, according to the White House.

Zelenskyy arrived at the White House at around 9.40 am local time. The meeting was not open to the media.

The visit comes primarily to pay respects to Sen. Lindsey Graham, who died July 11, hours after returning from Ukraine.

Zelenskyy is also scheduled to meet Finnish President Alexander Stubb and attend Graham's funeral later Tuesday.

He is expected to meet in the evening with a bipartisan group of senators as the Senate prepares to hold its first vote on the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctions Act on Russia and Iran.

Ahead of his meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy said Ukraine's top priority was strengthening its air defenses, particularly its ability to counter ballistic missiles, while also emphasizing strategic cooperation with Washington and efforts to bring peace closer.

The White House said Trump and his team remain committed to playing a "constructive role" in ending the war between Russia and Ukraine and remain optimistic that an agreement can ultimately be reached.

Zelenskyy has also said he plans to share intelligence with Trump on alleged Russian support for Iran, including satellite imagery that he said has been linked to Iranian strikes.