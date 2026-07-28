There was no immediate Saudi comment on Houthi claim

Yemen’s Houthis claim ballistic missile attack on Saudi oil tanker There was no immediate Saudi comment on Houthi claim

Yemen’s Houthi group claimed Tuesday that it targeted the Saudi oil tanker NCC GHAZAL with ballistic missiles, forcing the vessel to turn back.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement on US social media platform X that the tanker had violated what the group describes as its maritime ban on Saudi-linked shipping.

He claimed the vessel ignored repeated warnings before being targeted with multiple ballistic missiles, without identifying where the attack took place.

According to Saree, the attack forced the tanker to reverse course and return in the direction from which it had come.

The claim could not be independently verified, and there was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities or the vessel’s operator.

The Houthis announced on July 20 what they called a maritime navigation ban on Saudi Arabia, claiming it was in response to what they describe as a Saudi blockade on areas under their control in Yemen.

Last week, the group also claimed to have targeted two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea with ballistic missiles and drones, alleging the attacks caused fires aboard the vessels. Saudi authorities have vowed to take necessary measures to protect their vessels.