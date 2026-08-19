Israeli occupiers besiege 3 Palestinian homes in Qusra for 11th day: Palestinian mayor 3 families face difficult conditions due to continued siege, restrictions on movement, says Qusra Mayor Abdul Azim al-Wadi

Israeli occupiers continued to besiege three Palestinian homes in the northern West Bank town of Qusra for the 11th consecutive day under the protection of the Israeli army, the town's mayor said Wednesday.



Since Aug. 9, occupiers have laid siege to three Palestinian families, comprising around 13 people, in the Ras al-Ain area of the town, obstructing the delivery of food, water, and basic supplies under Israeli army protection.



Qusra Mayor Abdul Azim al-Wadi told Anadolu that the occupiers continued to deploy around the homes alongside Israeli army forces, while the area has been declared a “closed military zone.”



Wadi stressed that “the three families are facing difficult conditions due to the continued siege and restrictions on their movement.”



He also said the Israeli army continued to control one of the three homes and use it as a military barracks, while occupiers remained around the besieged homes.



The Ras al-Ain area has seen repeated attacks by Israeli occupiers in recent months to establish an illegal settlement outpost and seize Palestinian land and homes. Palestinian authorities have warned that the siege could become a tool to displace residents and take over their property.