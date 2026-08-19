Islamabad urges international community to hold Israel accountable for its destabilizing actions in region

Pakistan ‘strongly’ condemns Israeli attacks on Syria Islamabad urges international community to hold Israel accountable for its destabilizing actions in region

Pakistan on Wednesday “strongly” condemned the unprovoked attack carried out by Israeli occupation forces on the Abu al-Duhur Airbase in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province.

“Such provocative actions constitute a flagrant violation of the international law, and have the potential to further undermine regional peace and stability,” Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Pakistan expressed its “unwavering” solidarity with Syria and reiterated its “full” support for the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, peace and prosperity.

Islamabad also urged the international community to play its role in ending repeated violations of international law by Israeli occupation forces and to hold Israel accountable for its destabilizing actions in the region.

Israeli warplanes carried out eight airstrikes early Tuesday targeting the runway of the Abu al-Duhur Military Airport in Idlib province, damaging its infrastructure.

Israel did not immediately comment on the strikes, while the Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned them as a “dangerous escalation” that threatened regional security and stability.

In a social media post, US envoy Thomas Barrack described the Israeli strikes as an “unnecessary escalation that does not advance regional stability.”