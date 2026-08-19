Türkiye's BIST 100 down at open BIST 100 loses 24.3 points at opening session

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 14.103,63 points, down by 0.17% or 24.34 points.



At Tuesday's close, the BIST 100 dropped by 0.03% to 14,127.98 points, with a daily transaction volume of 157 billion Turkish liras ($3.27 billion).



As of 10.00 am local time (0700GMT), exchange rates stood at 47.9375 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 55.6305 to the euro, and 65.0140 to the British pound.



The price of an ounce of gold was $4,350.9, while Brent crude futures were trading at $91.6 per barrel.

