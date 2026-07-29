US and Saudi fighter jets targeted multiple logistics and weapons facilities in eastern Iraq, responding to more than 30 drone attacks, says US Central Command

US, Saudi forces strike Iran-backed groups, sites in Iraq: CENTCOM US and Saudi fighter jets targeted multiple logistics and weapons facilities in eastern Iraq, responding to more than 30 drone attacks, says US Central Command

The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said Tuesday that US and Saudi forces carried out joint precision strikes against Iranian-aligned groups and their sites in Iraq.

"U.S. Central Command and the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces conducted precision strikes in Iraq, (on) July 28, against Iran-aligned terrorists that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) directed to attack U.S. forces and Saudi energy infrastructure," CENTCOM said in a statement.

US and Saudi fighter jets targeted multiple logistics and weapons facilities in eastern Iraq, responding to more than 30 drone attacks directed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) over the previous 72 hours, the statement said.

"The unwarranted attacks against U.S. forces were not successful," the command said.

CENTCOM said that between February and April, Iranian-aligned groups in Iraq carried out more than 600 "attempted attacks" on US citizens and facilities.

"The IRGC and its terrorist proxies must cease these attacks to avoid (a) further U.S. military response," it added.

Separately, the Saudi Defense Ministry said early Wednesday that its joint strikes with the US against Iranian-aligned group targets in Iraq were carried out in response to attacks launched from Iraqi territory on petroleum facilities in the kingdom.

Citing Article 51 of the UN Charter, which recognizes the right of self-defense, the ministry said Saudi Arabia and the US carried out "precise and targeted strikes" on targets in Iraq linked to the attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure.

"The Kingdom emphasizes that it does not seek escalation but will respond to any aggression it faces," it added.

- 'Attacks resulted in the deaths and injuries,' says Popular Mobilization Forces

Local media claimed that the US and Saudi Arabia were conducting attacks against the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a mostly Iranian-backed coalition of Shia armed groups.

Explosions were reported in several parts of Iraq, including Basra and Wasit province south of Baghdad.

The command of the PMF in Basra said its headquarters was attacked by airstrikes at 2 a.m. local time Wednesday (2300GMT Tuesday).

The PMF said Wednesday that several of its official headquarters were targeted in "treacherous terrorist attacks" carried out by US and Saudi forces.

"According to initial reports, the attacks resulted in the deaths and injuries of a number of individuals, as well as damage to several buildings and properties belonging to the PMF," it said in a statement.

"We consider this targeting a highly dangerous escalation, a violation of Iraq's sovereignty, and an attack on its official security institutions."

The group said Iraqi authorities were closely monitoring the situation and assessing the extent of casualties and damage.