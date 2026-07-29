IRGC Navy says it 'targeted and stopped' 3 oil tankers over alleged violations in Strait of Hormuz Vessels were intercepted 'a few hours ago,' it says in statement

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said early Wednesday that it "targeted and stopped" three oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz after the vessels ignored its warnings, according to local media.

In a statement, the IRGC said the vessels were intercepted "a few hours ago" but did not provide details on the tankers' identities, ownership, locations or the nature of the alleged violations.

"The IRGC Navy once again warns that the illegal interventions and orders of the US, a child-killing army, will not go unanswered by vessels in the region," it said.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated in recent weeks, with the US carrying out attacks on Iran and Tehran responding by targeting what it says are US military facilities and equipment in countries across the region.

