Tanker reports explosion in southern Red Sea, crew safe: UKMTO

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center said Tuesday evening that it had received a report of suspicious activity after the master of a tanker reported hearing an explosion while transiting the southern Red Sea.

The center said the incident was reported by a company security officer after the vessel’s master heard an explosion during the transit.

It said the crew and vessel were safe and that no environmental damage had been reported.

UKMTO advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

The agency did not identify the tanker or attribute the reported explosion to any party.

The advisory came hours after Yemen’s Houthi group claimed that it had targeted the Saudi oil tanker NCC GHAZAL with ballistic missiles, forcing it to turn back. The Houthis did not specify where the attack took place, and there was no immediate Saudi comment on the claim.