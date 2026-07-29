'Before you we have just signed documents that will enhance our relations,' says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Türkiye, Iraq sign 5 pacts to expand cooperation in key sectors 'Before you we have just signed documents that will enhance our relations,' says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Türkiye and Iraq on Tuesday signed five agreements aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in areas including transportation, education, industrial property, youth and sports, and infrastructure development.

The agreements were signed following talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Among the documents signed was a memorandum of understanding between Türkiye's Transport and Infrastructure Ministry and Iraq's Transport Ministry on railway and road transportation via the Ovakoy-Fishkhabur border crossing.

The two countries also signed a framework agreement on developing Iraq's transportation infrastructure in exchange for natural resources.

The remaining agreements covered educational and academic cooperation between the Turkish National Police Academy and the Iraqi Police College, cooperation in youth and sports, and collaboration on industrial property between the two countries' relevant ministries.

Speaking at a joint news conference after the signing ceremony, Erdogan said the two leaders had discussed regional developments, particularly in Iran, Syria, and Palestine, as well as bilateral cooperation on security, counterterrorism, energy, and transportation.

"Before you we have just signed documents that will enhance our relations," Erdogan said.

He said Türkiye views Iraq's security and stability as inseparable from its own and stressed Ankara's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Baghdad.

"We endeavor in order for our region to be associated with development, prosperity, tranquility and stability from now on, not with wars, terrorism, or conflicts," Erdogan said.

He added that Türkiye and Iraq are working closely together to achieve "a terror-free Türkiye" and a broader vision of "a terror-free region."

Erdogan also said Türkiye is prepared to supply Iraq with defense industry products as needed, underscoring continued cooperation on security matters.