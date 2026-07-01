Latest call comes days after Araghchi and Kallas discussed Ukraine vessel incident, tensions in Strait of Hormuz

Iranian foreign minister, EU foreign policy chief discuss regional tensions Latest call comes days after Araghchi and Kallas discussed Ukraine vessel incident, tensions in Strait of Hormuz

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Tuesday discussed the latest regional and international developments in a phone call, said Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, the two sides exchanged views on regional and international developments as well as ways to help reduce tensions and preserve regional stability and security.

The conversation came three days after Araghchi and Kallas spoke on Saturday in another call, during which they discussed regional and international developments, including what Tehran described as Ukraine’s attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea and tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.