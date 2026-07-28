Israeli army carries out massive explosion in southern Lebanon despite US-mediated agreement Blast rocks Majdal Zoun in Tyre amid continued Israeli military presence in parts of southern Lebanon

The Israeli army carried out a massive explosion Tuesday in the southern Lebanese town of Majdal Zoun, in the latest violation of a US-mediated framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) said the explosion took place in the town in Tyre, without giving details about the nature of the explosion or whether it caused casualties or damage.

Majdal Zoun is among the areas where Israeli forces continue to maintain a military presence in southern Lebanon despite the agreement.

The explosion came despite the US-mediated framework agreement signed on June 26, which provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from occupied areas in southern Lebanon in parallel with the deployment of the Lebanese army.

On July 21, the Lebanese army deployed in the town of Zawtar al-Gharbiya in the first phase of the agreement after Israeli forces withdrew. The town is one of the designated pilot zones under the initial stage of implementation.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 conflict. During its latest offensive, Israeli forces also advanced more than 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed 4,332 people and injured 12,236 others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.