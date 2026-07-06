Türkiye completes security preparations ahead of NATO summit: Interior minister Authorities reviewed measures covering airports, summit venues, transport routes, cybersecurity and potential public order risks before leaders gather in Ankara

Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci said Monday that authorities had completed comprehensive security preparations ahead of the 36th NATO summit, with measures covering airports, summit venues, transportation routes, cybersecurity and potential public order risks.

In a post on US social media company X, Ciftci said he chaired a meeting at the Interior Ministry to review security preparations and measures ahead of the two-day NATO Leaders Summit, which begins Tuesday in Ankara.

He said Türkiye’s hosting of one of the most important gatherings in international diplomacy at a time of heightened global challenges was a historic achievement.

“This success is the result of the strong leadership of our esteemed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his determined commitment to peace and diplomacy, Türkiye’s growing international standing, and our state’s strong institutional capacity,” Ciftci said.

“Our responsibility is to make the strongest possible contribution to this success through the security dimension,” he added.

“We addressed every aspect with the same level of attention, from airports and summit venues to accommodation sites, transportation routes, cybersecurity and potential public order risks,” Ciftci said.

He added that all relevant institutions, particularly the police and gendarmerie, would work in full coordination to ensure security arrangements befitting Türkiye throughout the summit.