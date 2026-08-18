Prominent Christian Democratic official, speaking on condition of anonymity, warns that Merz could be out of office as early as this fall

German chancellor fighting for political survival: The beginning of the end? Prominent Christian Democratic official, speaking on condition of anonymity, warns that Merz could be out of office as early as this fall

Possible successor could be Hendrik Wuest, minister-president of western state of North Rhine-Westphalia

Media speculation has intensified in recent weeks following reports that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz could be forced to step down as early as this fall.

Merz’s co-ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party is openly discussing the possibility of replacing him due to his record-low approval ratings and the growing strength of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

September elections in three eastern states could ring in the end of Merz’s chancellorship. Surveys show that on Sept. 6, the AfD could muster an absolute majority in Saxony-Anhalt. On Sept. 20, the party is set to win in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and also perform well in Berlin.

-Approval ratings hit all-time low

Merz’s personal approval ratings are also worsening the situation for him. Only 13% of Germans are satisfied with the chancellor’s leadership, according to public broadcaster ARD, which is the lowest figure for a sitting German chancellor in the nearly 30-year history of the poll.

The chancellor’s dismal approval ratings are tied, in particular, to voters’ dissatisfaction with the state of the German economy and doubts about planned reforms of the pension and health care systems.

Some 46% of supporters of the CDU and its junior partner the Christian Social Union (CSU) are in favor of a change in the government's leadership, while 48% oppose it.

In addition, the AfD has become Germany’s most popular political party, with 28% support followed by Merz’s CDU, which hovers at 21%.

CDU loses faith in chancellor

Meanwhile, the chancellor faced a mounting chorus of strong criticism within his party as he finalized a chaotic Cabinet reshuffling which highlighted his rapid loss of authority among his own people.

Within the CDU, it seems, there is therefore little hope left that Merz might manage to climb out of this hole he has dug for himself.

The weekly news magazine Der SPIEGEL has reportedly spoken with many people close to the chancellor and within the CDU’s leadership circles. Most of them wish to remain anonymous so they can speak openly about their assessment. They paint a picture of a party that has lost faith in its chancellor.

“This situation is unique in postwar German history. When CDU Chancellor Ludwig Erhard was ousted by his own people in 1966, it was a slow, creeping process that lasted months. With Merz, on the other hand, one can watch his authority crumble within a matter of days. And it is not his party colleagues who are ousting him—it is he himself,” according to Der Spiegel.

“Even within the CDU’s top leadership circles, hardly anyone is willing to bet that the chancellor will still be in office by Christmas,” it added.

Merz could be forced out of office by Sept. 21

A prominent CDU official, speaking on condition of anonymity, warned that Merz could be out of office by Sept. 21.

“Things are happening to me that were unthinkable. Merz is in a tunnel; he won’t be able to reach the party anymore. It’s over.”

Asked whether Merz stands any chance of surviving this crisis, the official replied: “By Sept. 21 (the day after the double election in Berlin and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania) at the latest, he’ll have to throw in the towel or be forced to step down.”

Party leaders are avoiding giving an answer. Even in small groups, no scenarios are being run through. Having said that, no one believes, however, that Merz still has a future as head of government, according to Der Spiegel.

Wuest to replace Merz as chancellor?

A possible successor to Merz is Hendrik Wuest, the minister-president of the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, who intends to run for reelection in the spring. Such a transition would come at a particularly bad time for Wuest, given the country’s political and economic woes.

However, Wuest has dismissed speculation that he could replace Merz as chancellor.

The chancellorship is “not an option for me at this time,” the CDU politician said on the Funke Mediengruppe podcast.

However, he reiterated an earlier statement that he does not rule out a possible run for chancellor at a later date.

“When you govern a state as large as North Rhine-Westphalia, where Germany’s strengths and challenges are reflected one-to-one on a smaller scale, you should never say ‘never’,” he said.

What if Merz refuses to step down?

While it is possible to replace the chancellor during a current legislative term, this can only happen if Merz were to resign or be ousted by a constructive vote of no confidence in the Bundestag. Despite his poor poll numbers, however, these scenarios are presently considered unlikely.

