'From the very beginning, we said that we would not respond to statements of this kind, so we are moving forward,' says Tajani

Trump’s words 'speak for themselves,' says Italy's foreign minister, brushing aside latest social media jab 'From the very beginning, we said that we would not respond to statements of this kind, so we are moving forward,' says Tajani

US President Donald Trump's words "speak for themselves," said Italy’s foreign minister on Monday, urging a focus on transatlantic relations following Trump’s latest social media jab at Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Antonio Tajani told Sky Tg24 that US-Italy ties are "beyond a few statements," according to the ANSA news agency.

"From the very beginning, we said that we would not respond to statements of this kind, so we are moving forward. We are convinced that transatlantic relations go far beyond individual statements," Tajani said.

What matters to Rome is the fact that the US is a strategic partner of Italy and the most important part of the West with Europe, he stressed.

"Relations with the United States are fundamental from every point of view—commercial, political, strategic. We have been allies of the United States under [presidents] Obama, Clinton, Bush, Reagan, Biden, so for us there is no issue; we move forward, we continue with very important political relations, beyond a few statements,” Tajani said.

Tajani's remarks came after Trump renewed his public dispute with Meloni on Sunday by posting an edited image on Truth Social suggesting she was overly interested in him, writing: "Restraining order needed."

Last month, Trump claimed Meloni had “begged” to be in a photo with him at a G7 summit. Meloni rejected the allegation as "completely fabricated," adding: "Italy and I never beg."

The new post came ahead of this week’s NATO summit in Türkiye, where Trump and Meloni are expected to meet alongside other alliance leaders.