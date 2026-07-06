Jeanne Shaheen to take part in NATO Summit Defense Industry Forum and delegation will meet with heads of state and foreign counterparts

US Senator Shaheen to lead bipartisan congressional delegation to NATO summit in Türkiye Jeanne Shaheen to take part in NATO Summit Defense Industry Forum and delegation will meet with heads of state and foreign counterparts

US Sen. Jeanne Shaheen will lead a bipartisan congressional delegation to Türkiye this week for the 2026 NATO summit, including its Defense Industry Forum, before traveling to Hungary.

Shaheen, the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and co-chair of the Senate NATO Observer Group, will be joined at the summit in Ankara by senators Chris Coons, Dick Durbin, and Mike Rounds, as well as Congressman Mike Turner.

"At the 2026 NATO Summit in Ankara, Ranking Member Shaheen will participate in the NATO Summit Defense Industry Forum and the delegation will meet with heads of state and foreign counterparts, including NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte," Shaheen's office said in a statement.

The delegation will stress NATO's role in collective defense and regional security while highlighting increased defense spending by allied nations, said the statement.

Shaheen also plans to urge allies to place Ukraine back at the forefront of the alliance's agenda by increasing military assistance to Kyiv and stepping up pressure on Russia, including through additional congressional sanctions if the Trump administration does not pursue further measures.

"As this marks the final NATO Summit for Senator Shaheen as Co-Chair of the Senate NATO Observer Group, she will reaffirm that Congress' bipartisan commitment to NATO and Ukraine endures beyond any one Administration or political season in Washington," the statement said.

Following the summit, Shaheen, Durbin, and Turner are scheduled to travel to Budapest on Wednesday for meetings the next day with Hungary's new government and civil society leaders.