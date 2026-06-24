President Erdogan says Türkiye, Mauritania can add momentum to relations through concrete steps in trade, agriculture, fisheries, security, defense industry

Turkish, Mauritanian presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional issues President Erdogan says Türkiye, Mauritania can add momentum to relations through concrete steps in trade, agriculture, fisheries, security, defense industry

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani discussed bilateral ties and regional issues, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said on Wednesday.

In a phone call, Erdogan said Türkiye and Mauritania could add momentum to their relations by taking concrete steps in several areas, particularly trade, agriculture, fisheries, security and the defense industry, the directorate said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdogan added that the two countries would continue working in the future to strengthen solidarity on international platforms.