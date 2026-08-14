Water, debris entered into under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand state, spurring rescue and relief efforts for workers in tunnel

7 dead in north India tunnel accident, rescue efforts continue Water, debris entered into under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand state, spurring rescue and relief efforts for workers in tunnel

Seven people died when water and debris entered an under-construction tunnel for a hydropower project in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, with rescue efforts continuing, officials said.

The incident took place on Thursday evening in the state’s Chamoli district, trapping over 20 workers. Soon after the incident was reported, a massive rescue and relief operation was launched in the tunnel.

A health official in the district identified only as Dr. Ayush told reporters early Friday that seven people brought in were declared dead, while 10 who were rescued with injuries were admitted to the hospital.

After several workers were rescued from the tunnel, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on US social media company X on Thursday night that "the rescue campaign is continuing at a war footing to bring out the remaining workers unharmed as well."