Allied fighter jets shoot down drone that entered Latvian airspace Authorities briefly issue air threat warning for 4 municipalities, urge residents to seek shelter indoors

Allied fighter jets shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle that entered Latvian airspace early Friday, according to the country's National Armed Forces.

In a post on the US social media platform X, the armed forces initially issued an air threat warning covering the municipalities of Augsdaugava, Preili, Rezekne and Balvi.

Residents were urged to seek shelter indoors and follow the "two-wall principle," while authorities warned people not to approach low-flying or suspicious objects and to call emergency services if they spotted one.

In a subsequent post, the armed forces announced that the threat had ended.

"Allied fighter jets have successfully shot down the unmanned aerial vehicle that entered the airspace!" it said.

The armed forces said additional information would be released later.

The statement did not immediately provide details about the drone's origin.

Meanwhile, Finland announced temporary restrictions on air and maritime traffic in the eastern Gulf of Finland in the country's south, near the border with Russia, according to local reports.

