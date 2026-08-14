Two police officers killed in gun attack in Pakistan’s Lahore TTP-linked Jamaat-ul-Ahrar claims responsibility for attack

Two police personnel were killed when unidentified gunmen opened fire on them in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore, local media reported Thursday.

The attack took place in the Badami Bagh area as a police team was conducting a raid to arrest suspects, according to Pakistan’s Samaa TV.

The gunmen fled the scene, officials said.

Police launched a search operation to track down the assailants. No arrests were immediately reported.

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a faction affiliated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the attack.

It said the assault was carried out in retaliation for the killing of its associate Faizan Butt.

Police identified the alleged main suspect as Rehan Butt, saying his brother Faizan, also known as Khorasani, had been killed in 2024 during a Counter Terrorism Department operation.

Authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Pakistan has faced a resurgence in militant violence in recent years, with security personnel frequently targeted in attacks, particularly in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southwestern Balochistan provinces.

