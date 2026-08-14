Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: Aug. 14, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Friday, including the Israeli army imposing a curfew on a West Bank town amid a siege of Palestinian families, Iran rejecting US claims of control over the Strait of Hormuz, an Israeli drone strike killing a Palestinian in Gaza despite the ceasefire, the UAE condemning an attack on two oil vessels in Hormuz, and the US Senate minority leader calling for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to be fired.

TOP STORIES

Israeli army enforces curfew on West Bank town amid occupiers' siege of Palestinian families

The Israeli army raided the town of Qusra, south of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank, on Thursday and imposed a curfew amid mounting tensions as Israeli occupiers continued to besiege three Palestinian families for a fourth consecutive day.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that a large Israeli military force entered the town, deploying infantry troops and dozens of military vehicles throughout its streets. Israeli forces imposed a curfew and ordered shops to close.

Iran dismisses US claims of full control over Strait of Hormuz as 'baseless lies'

Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters rejected US claims of full control over the Strait of Hormuz, maintaining that the strategic waterway remains under Tehran's control.

"The false US claims regarding the normal passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, which reflect the helplessness and confusion of that country's military, are nothing but falsehoods and baseless lies," the military command said in a statement.

Israeli drone strike kills Palestinian, injures another in Gaza city of Khan Younis despite truce

A Palestinian was killed and another injured Thursday in an Israeli drone strike targeting an electric bike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, according to a medical source.

The source told Anadolu that the drone struck the bike in the Al-Amal neighborhood west of the city. The attack came amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, which have killed 1,260 Palestinians and injured 4,154 others as of Thursday, according to the Health Ministry.

UAE strongly condemns attack on 2 oil vessels in Strait of Hormuz

The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned what it described as an Iranian attack late Thursday targeting two vessels affiliated with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) while they were transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The UAE Foreign Ministry said no injuries were reported in the attack, which it described as a "flagrant violation" of UN Security Council Resolution 2817 on freedom of navigation. It called on Iran to halt the attacks and ensure the "complete and unconditional reopening" of the strait.

US Senate minority leader calls for defense secretary's firing over conditions on US aircraft carrier

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called Thursday for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to be fired amid reports of difficult conditions faced by sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier.

"When Pete Hegseth was nominated, everyone knew he was completely incompetent," Schumer said in a post on US social media platform X, adding that sailors are "paying the price in a horrific and unfathomable way."

NEWS IN BRIEF

Sudanese army air defenses responded Thursday to a drone attack targeting Omdurman, west of the capital Khartoum, for the second consecutive day, eyewitnesses said.

Japan summoned Russian Ambassador Nikolay Stanislavovich Nozdrev on Thursday to protest Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the disputed Iturup Island.

A high-level Iraqi security delegation arrived in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Thursday for talks on security issues of mutual concern, Saudi media reported.

Russia and Ukraine exchanged the bodies of fallen troops Thursday in the latest such swap between the two countries since last month.

A suspected explosive device was found on railway tracks in Bavaria, Germany, on Thursday, local media reported.

Two people were killed and 15 others injured Thursday in a Houthi drone attack on a military camp in eastern Yemen, according to government-aligned television.

Sudanese authorities said Thursday that 21 commanders and 270 fighters from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) defected and joined the Sudanese army.

The Turkish parliament took an "important step" this week as part of the Terror-Free Türkiye process, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday, referring to its passage of the Bill on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Cohesion.

Yemen's Houthi group claimed Thursday that it targeted a Saudi Aramco refinery in the southwestern Saudi city of Jazan with two drones.

The Sudanese army said Thursday that it repelled an attack by the RSF on the Jabra al-Sheikh area in North Kordofan, central Sudan.

The US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the establishment of its first-ever multi-domain, multinational attack drone task force, Task Force Falcon Strike.

Syrian civil aviation officials and Russian representatives held talks Thursday on completing procedures to hand over and operate Latakia International Airport ahead of the resumption of civilian flights, Syria's state news agency SANA reported.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry urged the international community and the US on Thursday to immediately intervene to halt Israeli occupiers' attacks aimed at annexing the occupied West Bank.

Fifteen countries signed a statement to establish a multinational maritime defense coalition, the Saudi Defense Ministry announced Thursday.

At least 11 people were injured when a passenger train derailed in southern England on Thursday, according to local authorities.

Drones were intercepted over Erbil in northern Iraq early Friday, with wreckage falling on a residential complex near Erbil International Airport, according to Al Jazeera.

Cuba strongly rejected the Dominican Republic's decision to expel 10 Cuban diplomats and their families Thursday, accusing the government of acting under US pressure.

Zambia extended voting at some polling stations in Thursday's general election beyond the official closing time, with the electoral commission citing logistical challenges.

US Vice President JD Vance said Thursday that Washington is using diplomatic, military, and economic tools to pressure Iran, with preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and maintaining energy price stability among its key objectives.

Sweden's parliament approved lowering the minimum age of criminal responsibility to 14 on Thursday, according to public broadcaster SVT.

Switzerland selected a documentary featuring testimonies from survivors in the Gaza Strip as its entry for the 2027 Academy Awards.

The European Commission is not involved in talks on establishing return centers for migrants in Uganda, a spokesperson said Thursday, adding that reported discussions are taking place between EU member states.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said Thursday that Italy will maintain its suspension of the Schengen Agreement with Spain until all potential security risks have been ruled out, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

Dozens of Swiss glaciers could disappear as the country faces what is likely to be its second-most severe glacier melt on record, broadcaster Swissinfo reported Thursday.

There were hardly any ships left on the Rhine River near Cologne due to historically low water levels, German water authorities reported Thursday.

South Korean health authorities issued a nationwide malaria alert Thursday after detecting the parasite that causes the disease in mosquitoes.

SPORTS

6 Arab football federation chiefs back FIFA President Infantino amid calls to resign

The heads of six Arab national football associations voiced support Thursday for FIFA President Gianni Infantino as he faces mounting pressure to resign over an abandoned plan to sell a stake in the commercial rights to FIFA competitions.

The joint statement backing Infantino was signed by the presidents of the football federations of Qatar, Lebanon, Morocco, Sudan, Egypt, and Mauritania. Four of the signatories are also members of the FIFA Council.

Infantino's future should be decided in election: African football chief

Infantino's future should be decided by the organization's 211 member associations in next year's election, said Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe.

Ireland withdraws support for Infantino

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) announced Thursday that it had withdrawn its support for Infantino's reelection as FIFA president.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

- Global aviation has contributed $4.1T so far to world economy in 2026: Report

The global aviation ecosystem has contributed $4.1 trillion so far to the world economy in 2026, with prospects for further growth during the rest of the year, according to a new report from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Istanbul Airport breaks all-time daily passenger record in Türkiye, Europe

Istanbul Airport broke its all-time daily passenger record in Türkiye and Europe on Saturday, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said Thursday.

Chinese chip firm YMTC enters global top 3 in data-storage chip shipments

China's Yangtze Memory Technologies Corporation (YMTC) became the world's third-largest NAND flash memory supplier by shipment volume in the second quarter of 2026, according to data fromCounterpoint Research.

German shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd takes $600M hit from Middle East conflict

German container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd incurred around $600 million in additional costs in the second quarter due to the conflict in the Middle East, the company said Thursday.

Trump imposes tariffs of up to 100% on imported drones, components

US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation Thursday imposing tariffs of up to 100% on imported drones and their components, citing national security and supply chain concerns.

The measure imposes a 100% tariff on drones considered particularly sensitive for national security, including those weighing more than 25 kilograms or equipped with thermal imaging capabilities. Smaller drones without certain sensitive capabilities and other components will face a 25% tariff.

Drones and components from the EU, Japan, Liechtenstein, South Korea, Switzerland, and Taiwan will face a 15% tariff, while qualifying imports from the UK will be subject to a 10% rate.