Gunfire forced some residents of village of Maariya to leave their homes, Syrian state TV reports

Israeli army opens fire on civilian areas in Daraa, southern Syria: State TV Gunfire forced some residents of village of Maariya to leave their homes, Syrian state TV reports

The Israeli army reportedly opened fire on civilian areas of a rural village in southern Syria, in the Daraa province, from areas it also occupies in southern Syria.

According to Syrian state television Al-Ikhbariya, the Israeli army opened fire toward civilian homes in several sections of the village of Maariya.

The gunfire reportedly forced some residents to leave their homes.

As yet there were no reports of deaths or injuries in the incident.

Southern Syria has witnessed recurring Israeli incursions and attacks for months, including raids, searches, and arrests.

​​​​​​​The Israeli violations intensified following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, when Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and seized control of the Syrian buffer zone.