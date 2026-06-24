Palestinian issue has always been core of Middle East issue, notes Beijing's top diplomat

China says US-Iran pact aligns with Tehran’s long-term interests Palestinian issue has always been core of Middle East issue, notes Beijing's top diplomat

China on Wednesday said the pact between the US and Iran aligns with Tehran's fundamental and long-term interests, as well as the shared expectation of the international community, state media reported.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks during a call with his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar.

Dar briefed Wang about the first round of technical talks in Switzerland between the US and Iran earlier this week that led to the establishment of a high-level committee aimed at providing oversight to the mediation process under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, according to a statement from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

He added that three working groups constituted to focus on the nuclear issue, sanctions and monitoring, and dispute resolution, would aim to facilitate a final deal between the parties within 60 days.

Wang said China is willing to work with all parties to "firmly" support the negotiations to advance without interference.

He urged Middle Eastern countries to “promptly" improve their ties and explore a new "regional security architecture," as the US and Iran are set to resume technical talks next week.

"The Middle East, including the Gulf region, should no longer serve as an arena for great power competition or a victim of geopolitics, and regional countries should uphold genuine strategic autonomy and firmly keep their future in their own hands," he added.

The Palestinian issue, Wang noted, has always been the core of the Middle East issue.

He called on the regional countries to speak with a more unified voice and take more coordinated actions in addressing the Palestinian issue, to implement the two-state solution and realize lasting peace and stability in the region.

Wang also urged "early" normalization of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to ensure stability of global industrial and supply chains.

"Arrangements concerning the strait should respect the sovereignty and legitimate rights and interests of states bordering the strait, while conforming to international practices and the common aspirations of all countries," he said.

China, Wang added, will, "as always," support Pakistan and other "like-minded" countries in continuing to play a constructive role in US-Iran talks.

The two diplomats reiterated their call for a permanent end to hostilities between the US and Iran, and promoting lasting peace in the Middle East.

Wang reaffirmed China’s "unwavering" support for Pakistan’s mediation efforts, underlining the importance of a peaceful settlement of disputes as enshrined in the UN Charter.

Pakistan has played the main role as a mediator since the April 8 ceasefire between the warring sides, which agreed to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding to end the war on June 17 and held direct talks in Switzerland over the weekend.