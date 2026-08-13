2 people sustain serious injuries after at least 3 carriages leave tracks near Lewes station

11 injured as passenger train derails in southern England 2 people sustain serious injuries after at least 3 carriages leave tracks near Lewes station

At least 11 people were injured when a passenger train derailed in southern England on Thursday, according to local authorities.

Two people sustained serious injuries and nine others suffered less serious injuries near Lewes railway station in East Sussex, the South East Coast Ambulance Service said.

Approximately 150 people were aboard the train when at least three carriages left the tracks and overturned, according to aerial images broadcast by Sky News.

Some of the injured were taken to nearby hospitals, while passengers who did not require hospital treatment were taken to a local community center.

British Transport Police declared a major incident and said all passengers had been safely evacuated from the train.

"A significant emergency service response is ongoing at the scene," Assistant Chief Constable Ian Drummond-Smith said.

Police, firefighters, paramedics and several helicopters were deployed to the area.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch sent inspectors to the scene to gather evidence and establish the cause of the derailment.

Rail services in the area were disrupted, with passengers warned to expect major delays.