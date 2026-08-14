Marcos seeks ‘reset’ in Philippines-China ties to ease tensions Philippine president says renewed dialogue with Beijing aims to prevent misunderstandings, conflict in disputed waters

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said Friday that his planned “reset” of relations with China is aimed at easing tensions and preventing misunderstandings that could escalate into conflict.

Speaking at a luncheon hosted by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines in Manila, Marcos said the reset would mean returning to dialogue whenever tensions between Manila and Beijing begin to rise, according to the Philippine News Agency.

“It’s a reset in the sense that if we are beginning to detect or to feel an increase in tensions or an escalation in tensions, then we have to once again go back and talk to our friends in China,” Marcos said.

He said Manila wants to reduce the risk of Philippine and Chinese vessels or their crews making mistakes or misunderstanding one another amid recurring tensions in the disputed West Philippine Sea.

Marcos also said discussions on possible joint oil and gas exploration with China have progressed, with the two sides working on terms of reference.

Asked whether such exploration could begin during his term, he replied: “Certainly.”

Separately, Marcos said he intends to endorse a candidate in the 2028 presidential election who can continue his administration’s programs, but added that it remains too early to identify a potential successor.

“We will choose the best possible candidate who will continue what we have started,” he said.