Country seeks to boost recruitment, military training as it works toward 500,000-person force

Poland expands military to over 220,000 personnel amid security concern Country seeks to boost recruitment, military training as it works toward 500,000-person force

Poland's military has grown to more than 220,000 personnel as the country seeks to bolster its armed forces amid growing security threats across Europe, broadcaster TVP World reported Friday.

The latest Defense Ministry data showed that the country's military has more than 220,000 active-duty personnel, including around 156,000 professional soldiers and 40,000 personnel serving in the Territorial Defense Forces, according to the broadcaster.

Poland aims to build an army of 500,000 personnel by 2039, comprising around 250,000 operational troops, 50,000 Territorial Defense Forces personnel and 200,000 reservists, the report said.

The number of active-duty personnel has reportedly grown by around 5,000 since the start of the year as the country seeks to boost recruitment and military training.

The initiatives also include military education programs and one-day training for civilians.

The government also seeks to strengthen civilian preparedness through the nationwide "Always Ready" program, launched in late 2025 and expanded in 2026.

The program offers voluntary training in first aid, survival skills, emergency response and cybersecurity.