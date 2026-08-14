French Constitutional Council overturns social media ban for children under 15

France's Constitutional Council on Friday struck down a social media ban for children under 15 adopted by parliament in July, citing a disproportionate infringement on freedom of expression, broadcaster BFMTV reported.

The council said Article 1 of the law, which sought to protect minors from risks associated with social media use, “constitutes an infringement that is not appropriate, necessary and proportionate” to the freedom of expression and communication of those under 15.

While acknowledging the “constitutional requirement to protect the best interests of the child,” the council said the broad ban “could apply to online communication services whose risks to the health and safety of minors ... have not been established.”

The council did not, however, rule on the ban on mobile phone use in high schools, which is included in the same legislation.

The legislation, due to take effect Sept. 1, sought to bar users under 15 from social media platforms, as well as social features on popular websites such as YouTube, messaging services and some online video games.

The law included exceptions, particularly for online encyclopedias and educational or scientific directories, but the council said these were too “limited.”