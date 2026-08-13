Besiktas sign Dusan Vlahovic on 3-year deal

Halis Sunnetci
13 August 2026•Update: 13 August 2026
Besiktas on Thursday announced that they have signed Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic on a three-year contract.
The Serbian striker joined the Turkish Super Lig club as a free agent after his contract with Italian club Juventus expired at the end of June.
In a statement published on the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), the club said the agreement would run from the 2026-27 season through the end of the 2028-29 campaign.
Vlahovic will earn a guaranteed salary of €7.5 million ($8.6 million) per season until the end of the 2028-29 campaign.
“Regarding the transfer of professional soccer player Dusan Vlahovic, a three-year contract has been signed with the player, effective from the 2026-2027 season through the end of the 2028-2029 season. The player will receive a guaranteed salary of 7,500,000 euros for each soccer season,” the statement said.
The 26-year-old began his professional career with Serbian club Partizan before moving to Italian Serie A side Fiorentina in 2018.
He scored 49 goals in 108 appearances across all competitions for Fiorentina before joining Juventus in January 2022 for an initial fee of €70 million, plus up to €10 million in performance-related bonuses.
Vlahovic made 23 appearances across all competitions for Juventus last season, scoring 10 goals.